ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

IBRX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 897,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 75,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 374,349 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

