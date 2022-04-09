ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ING Groep by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 65,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,731,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.28. 5,262,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,868. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

