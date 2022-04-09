Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

IR opened at $46.83 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

