Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingredion (INGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.