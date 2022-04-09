Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 216,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.
In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,518.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Cole Davis bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
