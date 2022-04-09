Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 240,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,649,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

