Insider Buying: Berkeley Energia Limited (ASX:BKY) Insider Acquires 2,800,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Energia Limited (ASX:BKY – Get Rating) insider Ian Middlemas bought 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$985,600.00 ($741,052.63).

The company has a current ratio of 30.97, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10.

About Berkeley Energia

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

