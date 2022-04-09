Insider Buying: Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) insider Jay LeCoque bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £129,000 ($169,180.33).
LON SBI opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Sourcebio International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £94.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.79.
Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sourcebio International from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.
