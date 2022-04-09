Insider Buying: Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beaden purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,147.54).

Velocity Composites stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.65. Velocity Composites plc has a one year low of GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The stock has a market cap of £6.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.61.

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

