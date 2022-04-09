Insider Buying: Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beaden purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,147.54).
Velocity Composites stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.65. Velocity Composites plc has a one year low of GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The stock has a market cap of £6.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.61.
Velocity Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)
