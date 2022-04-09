Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $177,198.08 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALRM opened at $61.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.