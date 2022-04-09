Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,282,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.