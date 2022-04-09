Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $600.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $359.60 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $538.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

