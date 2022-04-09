Insider Selling: MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Sells £20,233.20 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Bell sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £20,233.20 ($26,535.34).
LON MSI opened at GBX 270 ($3.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of £43.73 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.61. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.67).
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.