Insider Selling: Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) CEO Sells 20,957 Shares of Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSE stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

