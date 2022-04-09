Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00.
Shares of Upstart stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $401.49.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
