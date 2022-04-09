Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

