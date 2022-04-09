Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells $535,440.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total value of $549,720.00.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $280.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $281.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

