Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IBP. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.

NYSE:IBP opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.87. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.42.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

