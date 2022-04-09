Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $362,816.87 and $5,223.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00046277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.89 or 0.07618161 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,707.97 or 0.99990017 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,270,895 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

