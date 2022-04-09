Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.28 and last traded at $80.26. Approximately 4,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 158,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.
ITGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Integer (NYSE:ITGR)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.