Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.28 and last traded at $80.26. Approximately 4,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 158,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

