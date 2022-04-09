Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.05.

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter worth $119,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

