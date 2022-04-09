Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in Intel by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.2% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 129,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Intel by 28.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 74,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 998,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after buying an additional 64,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.