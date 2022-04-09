InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($73.57) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,662 ($74.26).

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,922 ($64.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 44.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,034.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,899.19. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,376 ($70.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

