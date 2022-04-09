InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.18

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $61.18, with a volume of 581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. CWM LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

