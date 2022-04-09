International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $691.91

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBTGet Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 691.91 ($9.07) and traded as high as GBX 695 ($9.11). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.98), with a volume of 252,413 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £280.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 643.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 691.91.

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($12,668.85). Also, insider Patrick Magee acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £15,825 ($20,754.10). Insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $3,574,500 over the last three months.

About International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.