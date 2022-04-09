International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $691.91

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 691.91 ($9.07) and traded as high as GBX 695 ($9.11). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.98), with a volume of 252,413 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £280.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 643.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 691.91.

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($12,668.85). Also, insider Patrick Magee acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £15,825 ($20,754.10). Insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $3,574,500 over the last three months.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

