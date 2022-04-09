International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $697,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 130.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

NYSE IFF opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

