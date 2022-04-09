International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

