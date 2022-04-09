International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,613 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

International Paper stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

