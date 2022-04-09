Internet Computer Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155.98 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.91 billion and $155.98 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $18.00 or 0.00042347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.16 or 0.07594906 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,467.65 or 0.99913884 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer's total supply is 479,831,292 coins and its circulating supply is 217,505,075 coins. Internet Computer's official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

