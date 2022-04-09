Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann Sells 86,348 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Mark Neumann sold 7,906 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $412,772.26.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mark Neumann sold 11,139 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $615,875.31.

On Monday, January 10th, Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $854,259.44.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,525,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 316,180 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.