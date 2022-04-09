iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.83 and last traded at $90.83. 53 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

