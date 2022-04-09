iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.71 and last traded at $60.58. 15,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 31,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12.
