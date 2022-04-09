iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,957,000 after purchasing an additional 348,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,043,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,568,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,954,000 after acquiring an additional 152,440 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $73.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.