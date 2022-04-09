iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of IGM opened at $370.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.95. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $341.39 and a 12 month high of $453.66.

IGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

