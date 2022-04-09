iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.
Shares of IGM opened at $370.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.95. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $341.39 and a 12 month high of $453.66.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.