iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,466,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of XT opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.