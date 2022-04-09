iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,740,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after buying an additional 694,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,285,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $99.39 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

