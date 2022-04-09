iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,718,000 after buying an additional 326,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.