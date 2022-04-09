iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $108.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,899. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.43 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

