Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 million, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $66,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

