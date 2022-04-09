Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.44

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.44 and traded as high as C$11.64. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.55, with a volume of 669,556 shares traded.

IVN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 202.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 19.37.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

