J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.