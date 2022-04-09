Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 32,115 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.45% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 235,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:ASA opened at $22.42 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.