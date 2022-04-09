Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. FMR LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000.
CFO stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $78.15.
Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).
