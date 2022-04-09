Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.47% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $75.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

