Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $91.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

