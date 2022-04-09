Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 176 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

