Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 600 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Federated Hermes worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $32.39 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

