Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,960 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 69.6% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,213,000 after buying an additional 1,465,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 131,192 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 92.1% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 102,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

NIO stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.43. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.