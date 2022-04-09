Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,600 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.87) price target on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.31).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,168 ($28.43) on Wednesday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,168.50 ($28.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,007.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm has a market cap of £163.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

