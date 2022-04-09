Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $58.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
