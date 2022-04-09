Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PageGroup in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.
PageGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
